Steger leads after two rounds of the State Open

Mount Pleasant native Kaylor Steger shot his second straight 4-under par 66 on Tuesday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the

Wisconsin State Open at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.

Brookfield’s Harrison Ott is two shots back, while Thomas Longbella is three back. Beaver Dam’s Dan Woltman, who is the two time defending champion, is five shots off the lead.

The 24-year-old Steger captured the 2014 WIAA Division 1 state golf championship as a senior at Oak Creek High School.

The 36-hole finale is on tap on Wednesday.