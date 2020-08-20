Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased slightly on Thursday. Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Wisconsin since Wednesday, and 39 more hospitalizations.

#Wisconsin remains at a high activity level for #COVID19. If you’re making plans but are unsure of the risk of catching the virus, use the DHS new decision tool for individuals and families. Find it at https://t.co/lTrsFAMvXF #StopTheSpread #maskupwisconsin pic.twitter.com/ViNeDmwOMU — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 20, 2020

The Department of Health Services reported 740 of 9,871 new test results came back as positive. That’s a positive test rate of 7.5 percent, and compares to 663 new cases and a 7.0 percent positive test rate on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of 718 new cases per day compares to 775 a week ago.