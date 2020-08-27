Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

More deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin on Thursday. The state Department of Health Services Thursday update includes 11 deaths and 33 new hospitalizations.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update & a reminder. Along w/#data, our webpages offer information about symptoms & testing, guidance to help you make safe choices, resources if you need to connect w/someone & tips to protect yourself/help #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/1bwMgPfo9P — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 27, 2020

That brings the number of lives lost in Wisconsin to 1,111, and the current number of hospitalized patients to 344, including 107 in intensive care. 878—or 8.1 percent—of 10,791 new test results were positive.

The seven-day average is now up to 701 new cases per day, compared to 718 a week ago.