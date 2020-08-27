Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

By

More deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin on Thursday. The state Department of Health Services Thursday update includes 11 deaths and 33 new hospitalizations.

That brings the number of lives lost in Wisconsin to 1,111, and the current number of hospitalized patients to 344, including 107 in intensive care. 878—or 8.1 percent—of 10,791 new test results were positive.

The seven-day average is now up to 701 new cases per day, compared to 718 a week ago.