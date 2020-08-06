Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here are Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reports that 4.7 percent of 17,706 new test results were positive, a total of 839 new confirmed cases. The seven-day average continues to drop and is at 810 new cases per day, down from 887 a week ago.

More than 1M people tested so far. It’s fundamental to boxing in this virus. If you have any symptoms, even if they’re mild, or you think you’ve been exposed to #COVID19_WI, you can get a test. Call your provider or log on to find a testing site near you: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/h11CNEguEL — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 6, 2020

Eight more Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 978. Fifty-five additional hospitalizations were reported.

There are 251 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, including 104 in intensive care.