Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here are Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS reports that 4.7 percent of 17,706 new test results were positive, a total of 839 new confirmed cases. The seven-day average continues to drop and is at 810 new cases per day, down from 887 a week ago.

Eight more Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 978. Fifty-five additional hospitalizations were reported.

There are 251 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, including 104 in intensive care.