Top Dem senator accuses FBI of preferential treatment in favor of Sen. Johnson in Biden investigation

Senate Democrats are accusing the FBI of showing preferential treatment to Senator Ron Johnson and GOP leadership in their investigations into the Biden family.

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon is spearheading the complaint against the FBI and director Christopher Wray.

Wyden says GOP leadership, including Ron Johnson, was given access to sensitive files and investigation documents without also giving Democrats access to those files, and in several cases didn’t even inform Dems that the files were being accessed.

Wyden says this shows a pattern of behavior from the FBI that would damage the Democratic candidate for president.

Senator Johnson was not available for comment on Monday.