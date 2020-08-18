Trump in Oshkosh: ‘ the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is rigged’

Once again, President Donald Trump questions the validity of the November election.

Trump did it during his campaign stop Monday in Oshkosh. “Get out and vote. Do those beautiful absentee ballots, or just make sure your vote gets counted. Make sure, because the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is rigged, remember that. It’s the only way we’re going to lose this election.”

Trump made the claim during remarks at an open-air rally at Wittman Airport. “It’s the only way we’re going to lose this election. So we have to be very careful. The only way they’re going to win is that way, and we can’t let that happen.”

Trump’s in person rally coincided with the first day of the largely virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. “This is the most important election we’ve ever had. We’ve gotta stop these radical left maniacs,” Trump said. “We’ve gotta win this election.”

Trump also made an inaccurate claim about his administration’s coronavirus response,

“But we’re doing great coming back. We’re coming back and our numbers are better than almost all countries, I will tell you that.”

Since the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. reported January 21 of this year, the country has reported 5,403,213 cases, and 170,052 deaths, the most of any nation on Earth, according to statistics gathered by Johns Hopkins University.