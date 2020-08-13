Trump promises Wisconsin campaign visit next week

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to visit Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday.

During a Wednesday night Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, the president said he’d be in Oshkosh, as Democrats open their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee.

Trump didn’t provide details. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler called a possible visit to Oshkosh a political stunt.

Vice President Mike is scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin next Thursday, the same day Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick Kamala Harris is to deliver her acceptance speech.