Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 4% positive test rate, deaths reach 961

Covid-19 is now confirmed to have infected more than 56,000 Wisconsinites, and continues to kill people.

The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that there are now 56,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 728 people since Monday. Those 728 cases out of more than 17,000 tests represent a positive test rate of 4 percent.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update includes another 12 deaths. Our sympathies go out to those families. You’ll also notice recoveries are now at 81%. See how #recovery is defined for the purpose of our #data: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/7mltYmfxDN — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 4, 2020

DHS also reported 12 additional deaths, bringing the number of Wisconsin lives lost to COVID-19 to 961.

Also, the seven day average of 840 new cases per day is down from 863 a week ago. Fifty-one newly reported hospitalizations bring that current number to 294, 111 of whom are in intensive care.