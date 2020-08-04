Two arrested for OWI after weekend boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts

A boat collision that sent eight people into the water near Lake Butte Des Morts over the weekend resulted in no serious injuries – and two being arrested for OWI.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Greg Ciancolo says alcohol wasn’t the only factor.

“Both boats in this scenario did have legal lighting on them, but certainly being on the waterway at night, depth perception becomes an issue as well as reaction time.”

A larger boat was going just 2-3mph when it was hit by a much faster, smaller vessel – which ended up on top of it.