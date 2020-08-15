USPS issues warning to states about mail-in ballot delays

A warning that in the majority of states – including Wisconsin – voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service recently sent detailed letters to 46 states and D.C. warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

The Washington Post reports that the USPS warnings come amid a sweeping organizational and policy overhaul and dire financial conditions.

President Donald Trump, who has questioned the validity of voting by mail, on Friday said he will approve billions of dollars in funding for the USPS as part of a coronavirus relief package if Democrats make concessions on certain White House priorities.