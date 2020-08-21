Virtual DNC winds down as Biden accepts nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night, bringing to a close an unprecedented national convention that took place largely online, with host city Milwaukee as a pivot point.

While Biden gave his acceptance speech from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, a crowd watched the event on screens set up outside the Milwaukee Zoo.

Biden told voters in Wisconsin that their support will be crucial to put him in the White House in the November Election. The most recent Marquette Law School gives Biden the edge over President Donald Trump.

“With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America”

"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America"

Biden told Democrats the country faces four crises – dealing with the worst pandemic in 100 years, the worst economic decline since the Great Depression, protests for racial justice, and the accelerating threat of climate change.

He spoke to Wisconsin’s importance in the November 3rd vote when he and Kamala Harris will be challenging President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom campaigned in Wisconsin this week.