VP Pence takes shots at DNC during stop near Janesville

Vice President Mike Pence took shots at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday at Janesville stop. And Pence called out Joe Biden for skipping Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention.

“You know I heard on the way here, that Joe Biden hasn’t actually been to Wisconsin in 659 days.”

Pence, President Trump and members of the administration have made multiple visits to the Badger State ahead of and during the DNC, and Pence says that’s going to continue.

“Get used to seeing us, because President Donald Trump and I are going to be back to Wisconsin again and again to earn four more years!”

Democratic nominee Biden did not make the trip to Milwaukee, which has seen a largely digital presence for the DNC this year.

Also during his stop at the Janesville airport Wednesday, Pence issued an ominous warning, about the consequences of a Biden presidency

“I believe the choice in this election is whether America remains America. It’s whether we will leave to out children and our grandchildren a country grounded on our highest ideals of freedom, free markets, the inalienable right to life and liberty, or whether we will leave to our children and grandchildren a country that’s fundamentally transformed into something else.”

Like President Trump’s campaign rally in Oshkosh on Monday, Pence’s stops in Janesville and Darrien were designed to draw attention away from the Democratic National Convention, just hours before Senator Kamala Harris was scheduled to accept the party’s nomination for vice president.