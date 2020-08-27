Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin reported a half-dozen more deaths and over 40 more hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Your daily #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Our Activity Level by Region and County page is updated every Wednesday.



The Department of Health Services reported 768 — or 7.4 percent — of 10,378 new test results were returned as positive, according to new numbers released Wednesday.

The number of new cases and percentage of new cases were both up from Tuesday’s 638, and 6.4 percent. The seven-day average of 681 new daily cases is still lower than 747 a week ago. Six deaths bring the total number of lives lost in Wisconsin to 1100.