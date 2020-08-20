Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services reported eight deaths since Tuesday due to COVID-19, and 50 additional hospitalizations.

DHS reports 663 – or 7.0 percent – of 9,429 new test results were returned as positive. That’s up from Tuesday’s positive test rate of just over six percent. It was the fourth straight day that the total number of tests reported was less than 10,000.

Total COVID-19 deaths for the state are 1,060, while more than 5400 people have had to be hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

DHS updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m. each afternoon.