Wednesday’s COVID-19 positive test rate back up slightly

Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included an increase, in the percentage of positive cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported a positive test result rate of just four percent on Tuesday. For Wednesday, DHS reported 5.2 percent of 17,023 new tests were positive, for a total of 884 new confirmed cases.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers w/all 7 regions having high disease activity levels. 66 counties are at high activity level this week compared to 61 counties last week. 8 counties have shrinking trajectories compared to 3 counties last week. Dig into #data: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/jRlq1kpQx5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 5, 2020

The seven-day average was at 842 new cases per day, from 886 a week ago. There were 9 additional deaths, for a total death toll of 970.

Forty-three additional hospitalizations bring that total to 256, with 96 patients in intensive care.