Wednesday’s COVID-19 positive test rate back up slightly

Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included an increase, in the percentage of positive cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported a positive test result rate of just four percent on Tuesday. For Wednesday, DHS reported 5.2 percent of 17,023 new tests were positive, for a total of 884 new confirmed cases.

The seven-day average was at 842 new cases per day, from 886 a week ago. There were 9 additional deaths, for a total death toll of 970.

Forty-three additional hospitalizations bring that total to 256, with 96 patients in intensive care.