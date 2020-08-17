Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin decreased on Sunday, but the percentage of tests that came back positive increased.

The Department of Health Services reported 685 – or 11.2 percent of 6,099 new test were returned as positive on Sunday.

Your daily #COVID19_WI update. Learn more about the #data and how to interpret it with Data 101: https://t.co/rYEr4mePr9 pic.twitter.com/x83LdsXRw9 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 16, 2020

The seven-day average of 741 new cases per day still remains lower than 804 a week ago. Saturday’s numbers included 829 new cases and a positive test rate of 7.3 percent.

There were also 14 additional deaths reported over the weekend, one on Sunday and 13 on Saturday.