West campaign claims nomination papers submitted on time

Kanye West’s campaign insists the entertainer’s nomination papers to get on the November ballot in Wisconsin were filed on time.

West’s campaign said the state Elections Commission indicated the papers were filed at 14 seconds past 5 p.m last Tuesday, so technically on time, because the state’s requirement that they be filed “no later” than 5 p.m. means the actual deadline is 5:01 p.m.

The campaign also dismissed charges in a complaint by the state Democratic Party that some people were tricked into signing the papers.