WIAA approves alternate fall sports schedule for spring

The WIAA Board of Control approved a number of measures on Friday morning, including an alternate fall season plan for schools that can’t participate in fall sports due to coronavirus restrictions.

On a 11-0 vote, a modified winter-alternate fall-spring plan was passed that has the winter and spring sports seasons shortened by a couple of weeks each. It also moves tournament dates around, referred to as culminating events. Schools will have until September 1 to declare whether they will play their fall sports this fall, or take the alternate schedule in the spring.

For schools that compete in the spring with their fall sports, there will be some overlap with spring sports, but the WIAA has no rules against multiple-sport participation by student athletes. The ability to play dual sports is up to each school district.

For football, schools competing this fall will play seven regular-season weeks with two culminating event weeks, while the schools playing in the spring will play seven regular-season games with no postseason.

Practice for football, volleyball and soccer starts on September 7.