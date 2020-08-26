WILL files suit to overturn Evers’ mask order

A lawsuit filed by the the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty seeks to overturn Governor Tony Evers’ statewide face mask.

WILL filed the lawsuit in Polk County on behalf of three plaintiffs, claiming Evers violated state law by declaring a second public health emergency without legislative approval during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Republicans and their allies have tried at every turn to prevent the governor from keeping Wisconsinites healthy and safe,” Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said.

“We know requiring masks and face coverings will help us save lives, and Governor Evers will continue listening to science and public health experts in making the best decisions for the people of our state.”

Thirty-four states require face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The WILL effort to overturn the order in Wisconsin comes as state and local public health agencies report fewer confirmed cases, and lower positive test percentages of COVID-19. It’s not clear whether that’s due to mask wearing, or inadequate testing.