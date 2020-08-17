Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin Dems want more federal money for COVID testing

Wisconsin’s Democratic members of Congress want more federal money to continue testing for the coronavirus.

Senator Tammy Baldwin and representatives Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan, and Ron Kind signed a letter to President Trump asking for a 100-percent match for the Wisconsin National Guard. The Guard has spent months testing for the virus. Democrats say the president recently stopped covering all of the costs of that testing.

Wisconsin’s portion of that bill could now be $12-million. The state has about $300-million in coronavirus stimulus money that could cover those costs, but the Democrats say want to save that money for other things.