Wisconsin Lutheran College rescinds Pence commencement invite

Vice President Mike Pence will not speak to the Class of 2020 at Wisconsin Lutheran College after all.

College leadership uninvited Pence from Saturday’s graduation after students and alumni wrote a letter complaining that having Pence speak would politicize the ceremony, and didn’t embrace love.

Pence had planned to speak about faith and navigating the world in 2020. A local Lutheran pastor will speak instead.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is a private liberal arts college located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, affiliated with the WELS, Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. t has an enrollment of about 1,200 students