Wisconsin National Guard to assist at polling places

Governor Tony Evers has announced Wednesday that personnel from the Wisconsin National Guard will assist in next week’s primary elections.

In a statement by his office, Evers office said a yet-to-be determined number of Guard members will mobilize to state active duty, to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks across the state.

The Guard is working with the Elections Commission to determine how many members would be available to work the polls. The Elections Commission reported Tuesday that there was a shortage of some 900 poll workers, in more than 150 municipalities.