Wisconsin reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin reached a grim milestone on Sunday, in the global coronavirus pandemic.

The death toll reached 1,000, with two deaths reported by the Washington-Ozaukee Health Department, and the state DHS reporting one death in Dane County, and the first COVID-19 death in Taylor County.

One #COVID19_WI death to report today. It is the first #COVID19 death in Taylor County. See the #data for your county and how it’s reported: https://t.co/y4yUQKpuCd pic.twitter.com/ZBOPZ8wYnB — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 9, 2020

There was another milestone over the weekend, as Saturday’s total of 1,165 positive test results was a single day record.

There were 621 positives out of just over 7,400 tests on Sunday, and the rate of positive tests was 8.4 percent – down from 8.9 on Saturday. Wisconsin’s total case count is 60,554, of which about 9,500 are considered active.