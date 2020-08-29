Wisconsin Senate to convene special session on Monday

The Wisconsin Senate plans to convene Monday for a special session to discuss police reform. Governor Tony Evers on Monday ordered lawmakers in both chambers back to Madison, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back Sunday by a Kenosha police officer.

Evers wants lawmakers to work on a package of police reform bills which he first introduced in June.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said they’ll do that, as well as considering other legislation by Republican state Senator Van Wangaard.

.@SenFitzgerald says Wisconsin Senate will convene Monday to consider special session bills from Democratic @GovEvers, along with separate legislation from Republican @Vanwanggaard. pic.twitter.com/0ExECqaXj3 — WRN (@WRN) August 28, 2020

Fitzgerald’s office said it is not a full floor session, but a procedural move to “open up” the session. No word on Assembly action.