5-Star tackle picks Wisconsin

Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci from Lititz, Pennsylvania had his pick of the litter when it comes to college football programs.

Rucci had offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame and Wisconsin among others. Rucci picked the Badgers.

Appearing on CBS Sports HQ, Rucci raved about Badger offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph.

“I love how coach Rudy coaches his guys,” Rucci said. “The development is obvious. You can see the guys they are putting in the NFL.”

It also didn’t hurt that Rucci’s older brother Hayden, is a tight end at Wisconsin. Nolan Rucci will be on campus for the 2021 season in Madison.