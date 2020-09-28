Absentee ballot extension halted by Federal Appeals Court

A federal appeals court has put a hold on a judge’s extension of the window by which absentee ballots will be accepted in Wisconsin.

In a Sunday meeting of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, a judge’s panel put a stay on a ruling by Judge William Conley that would have lengthened the amount of time absentee ballots would have been accepted until November 9.

That’s so that either the 7th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court can issue a proper ruling in the case. Democrats want the state to have more time to handle what’s expected to be a record number of absentee ballots.