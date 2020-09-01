Arcia’s pinch hit leads to Brewers victory

Orlando Arcia’s two out, pinch-hit single in the eighth inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Miller Park.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double and eventually scored on Arcia’s hit as the Brewers took three of four in the series from Pittsburgh.

The Brewers went with a bullpen by committee approach, giving lefty Brent Suter the start. He went three innings and allowed one hit, a two-run homer off the bat of Erik Gonzalez in the third inning. Suter had retired the first eight batters of the game before walking Pittsburgh’s Cole Tucker.

Keston Hiura gave the Brewers a 5-3 lead in the fifth, clubbing a leadoff home run off of Pirates starter Trevor Williams. Hiura has four home runs in 10 games against the Pirates this season and 10 in 26 career games against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates tied the game 5-5 in the sixth on Jose Osuna’s two-run single off of reliever Freddy Peralta, but the Brewers would go ahead in the 8th.

Devin Williams (3-1), who was the fourth of five Brewers pitchers, struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings for the win. Josh Hader bounced back from his five walk performance to work the ninth for his eighth save of the season. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.

The Brewers open a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park on Tuesday night. Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31) gets the start for the Brewers. Michael Fullmer (0-0, 8.79) goes for the Tigers.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Orlando Arcia’s go-ahead hit in the 8th :16

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Josh Hader bouncing back strong :09