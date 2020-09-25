Attorney says Rittenhouse will fight extradition

The Illinois 17-year-old accused of gunning down two protesters in Kenosha last month is fighting extradition from Illinois to face homicide charges in Wisconsin.

John Pierce, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, spoke during an online hearing on Friday. “I can tell you quite succinctly that we intend to challenge extradition, by writ of habeas corpus.

Pierce asked that extradition documents be sent from Wisconsin so they can reviewed by Rittenhouse’s legal team. He’ll also need to be served with a warrant from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. “These are going to be involving issues of some complexity that frankly have not arisen is this country for some time.”

His attorneys say Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. He’s due back in court October 9.