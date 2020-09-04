Barnes contrasts Trump and Biden Kenosha visits

Friday on the “CBS This Morning” program, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said he joins Governor Tony Evers, in admonishing President Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday, after protests and riots stemming from the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Trump is a person who has yet to condemn the teenage shooter, who was transported across state lines, and killed two people on our city streets,” Barnes said, referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old from Illinois who’s been charged with shooting three people, two of them fatally.

“Donald Trump has done everything to create more division, and he’s virtually celebrated, this person who has killed two people on our city streets, and severely injured another,” Barnes said. His lead attorney has said Rittenhouse plans to argue self-defense.

Barnes compared Trump’s trip to that of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday.

“Joe Biden’s trip was all about listening. It was different, he didn’t make incendiary remarks before he showed up to Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “He said that as a presidential candidate, he wanted to demonstrate the type of leadership that he would provide to this nation. That started by listening, and that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t spout off and say things that would tear this community further apart.”

Unlike Trump, Biden met with the Blake family while he was in Kenosha.