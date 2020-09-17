Beloit College will test students weekly for COVID-19

Beloit College is testing all of its students for COVID-19 weekly. The College has partnered with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago to provide weekly on-campus COVID-19 testing for all of its roughly 1400 undergraduates.

The College will cover the costs of inner nasal swab tests which produce results in 20 minutes or less. According to a press release the College will also hire up to eight certified nursing assistants or emergency medicine technicians to staff the new testing center.

Since resuming in-person classes, Beloit’s policy has included cloth face coverings, physical distancing, frequent hand-washing and completing daily wellness checks on an app.