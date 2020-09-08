Blank orders restricted activities for UW-Madison undergraduates amid coronavirus surge

There’s a new coronavirus order, for students at UW-Madison. With more than 32,000 undergraduates on the Madison campus this semester, and new cases increasing for five straight days, Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Monday ordered all undergraduates to restrict movements and limit in-person interactions to essential activities for the next two weeks.

The restrictions, which went into effect at 5:00 PM Monday, were detailed in a letter from the chancellor.

Blank also raised the possibility of closing down campus if UW is unable to “flatten the curve” of new infections.

On-campus test results for Sunday alone showed 148 students and one employee tested positive, with 111 of those positive cases among students living off-campus, according to information on the university’s Smart Restart Dashboard.