Brewers announce 2021 spring training schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers announced the 2021 Spring Training schedule, which will begin with the team in split squad action on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Brewers will open play that afternoon with a home game against the Oakland A’s and a road game against the Chicago White Sox.

The 2021 Spring Training slate will feature 30 games, including 16 at American Family Fields of Phoenix, 14 on the road and three split squad dates. The Brewers wrap up in Peoria against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, March 27.

The 2021 season will mark the 24th of Spring Training baseball for the Brewers in Phoenix and the third spring since American Family Fields of Phoenix underwent a state-of-the-art renovation.