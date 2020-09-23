Brewers continue playoff push, knock off Reds

Eric Sogard’s playing time had dwindled considerably in the past few weeks, but given an opportunity on Tuesday night, Sogard delivered to help the Milwaukee Brewers pull out a much-needed win.

Sogard doubled twice, including a shot to left that broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Brewers a 3-2 victory at Great American Ballpark. It moved them into a wildcard playoff spot with six games left to play in the regular season.

Orlando Arcia and Tyrone Taylor also drove in runs for the Brewers. Taylor’s came with a solo home run in the fifth.

The win also moved the Brewers into a tie with the Reds for third place in the NL Central, 5-games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs. They’re just a half game behind the second place Cardinals, who are 4 1/2 games back. The Cubs clinched a playoff spot, despite falling 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Brett Anderson pitched six innings of two-run, four-hit ball to earn the win, improving to 4-3 on the season. He recorded seven strikeouts, his highest total since Sept. 15, 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Devin Williams followed with two innings of scoreless relief, striking out five. Josh Hader retired the Reds in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

The Reds scored both of their runs in the first inning on a Nick Castellanos home run to center.

With the series tied 1-1, the all-important rubber game is Wednesday night. Adrian Houser (1-5, 5.33) pitches for the Brewers, facing Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (4-4, 1.80). First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m.