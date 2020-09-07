Brewers drop 2 of 3 to Indians in Cleveland

Shane Bieber struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball as the Indians knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 in Cleveland on Sunday. Bieber moved to 7-0 with the victory.

Brad Hand closed it out with his 11th save. Carlos Santana drove in two runs for the Indians, which took two-of-three in the series.

Jacob Nottingham drove in the Brewers only run. Milwaukee has dropped three of their last five.

Brett Anderson allowed four runs in five innings to take the loss. He dropped to 2-3.

The Brewers have Monday off and will open a two-game series in Detroit against the Tigers on Tuesday.