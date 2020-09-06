Brewers fall as Hader’s streak comes to an end

With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, the Milwaukee Brewers called on their closer, Josh Hader to keep the game deadlocked. But for the first time this season, Hader allowed a hit, in fact he allowed two as the Cleveland Indians pulled out a 4-3 win at Progressive Field.

The Indians Oscar Mercado had a leadoff double in the ninth and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Cesar Hernandez single to win it.

Hader hadn’t allowed a hit in his first 12 games, covering 11 2/3 innings and 47 batters.

The Brewers scored first, in the fourth inning when newcomer Daniel Vogelbach ripped a double to right to score Keston Hiura.

Cleveland would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth with a run scoring double by Hernandez. Jose Ramirez then clubbed a 2-run homer to right to give the Indians a 3-1 lead, chasing Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.

Hiura homered to lead off the sixth to make it 3-2 and they tied it in the eighth when Orlando Arcia went deep.

Pinch hitter Tyrone Taylor doubled to lead off the ninth, but the Brewers failed to score him. The Indians then won it off of Hader in the ninth.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams worked two scoreless innings for the Brewers, striking out two in each frame.

The series is even at a game apiece with the third and deciding game on Sunday afternoon. Brett Anderson starts for the Brewers.