Brewers fall to Reds, drop series in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds have scored 14 runs in their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. All of those runs were the result of the home run. The Reds went yard three times on Wednesday night to pull out a 6-1 win over the Brewers, taking the series three-games-to-two.

The Reds pulled a game in front of the Brewers as the loss dropped Milwaukee back a game under .500 at 27-28 with five games left to play. The Brewers open a 5-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis tonight.

Reds ace Trevor Bauer, pitching on short rest, tossed eight innings of 1-run, 4-hit ball. He walked just one and struck out 12 Brewers while improving to 5-4 on the season.

Adrian Houser (1-6) took the loss, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Two of the five hits allowed were home runs.

Joey Votto ended an 0-for-22 streak against the Brewers by clubbing a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Brewers ahead for good. Jesse Winker clubbed a solo home run in the fourth inning off of Houser, to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.

Orlando Arcia drove in the Brewers only run with a double in the fifth inning to make it 3-1, but Eugenio Suarez broke the game open with a three run homer off of lefty Alex Claudio in the fifth.

The Brewers put two on with nobody out in the sixth, but Bauer struck out Christian Yelich, Jedd Gyorko and Daniel Vogelbach to work out of the jam without allowing any runs. Yelich’s strikeout was one of three on the night.

The Brewers send Corbin Burnes (4-0, 1.77) to the mound in the first game of the series in St. Louis. Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0, 1.59) gets the nod for the Cardinals.