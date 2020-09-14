Brewers no-hit by Chicago’s Mills (AUDIO)

Making just his 15th major league start, Chicago right-hander Alec Mills tossed Major League Baseball’s second no-hitter of the season, leading the Cubs to a 12-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Miller Park.

Mills walked three and struck out five, finishing with a career-high 114 pitch effort to improve to 5-3 on the season. He retired Jacob Nottingham (pop up), Tyrone Taylor (strikeout) and Jace Peterson (ground out) to complete the no-hitter in the ninth.

Cubs manager David Ross became the 11th person to catch and manage a no-hitter. He was behind the plate for former Cub Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter back in 2016.

Mills had never pitched a complete game in the majors. He was a walk-on in college at Tennessee-Martin and was cut by the Kansas City Royals.

Mills no-hitter was the 16th in Cubs franchise history. It was also the second time a Cubs pitcher tossed a no-hitter at Miller Park. Carlos Zambrano no-hit the Astros on Sept. 14, 2008 in a game moved from Houston because of Hurricane Ike.

The Brewers hit into 11 hard-hit outs, as tracked by StatCast. Mills generated just five swings and misses in the game.

Defensively, the Brewers committed three errors, including two in the fourth inning, which allowed the Cubs to explode for five unearned runs.

The Brewers also allowed two runs to score on the same flyball in the fifth. Attempting to appeal the play, Javier Baez scored from third. Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected afterwards.

Counsell said afterwards the Brewers have to find a way to turn the page. They’ll play five games against the St. Louis Cardinals over the next three days, including a doubleheader on Monday at Miller Park. Josh Lindblom (1-3, 6.06) pitches game one (4:10 p.m.) for the Brewers. Corbin Burnes (3-0, 1.99) goes in game two.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Cubs starter Alec Mills :13

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on if time was called on the play where Baez scored :13

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said the Brewers need to turn the page :13