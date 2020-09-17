Brewers split twin bill with Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers earned a split of their Wednesday doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park, dropping the opener 4-2 before rebounding to win the nightcap 6-0.

Using a bullpen by committee in the game two victory, four relievers combined to blank the Cardinals on just two hits. The Brewers scored four runs in the first inning, led by Ryan Braun’s 3-run homer. It was the 350th home run in Braun’s career.

The Brewers also scored a pair of runs in the first inning of game one, giving them six in the opening frame in the doubleheader. That’s one more first inning run than the five that the Brewers accumulated in the opening frame the first 46 games of the season.

Lefty Brent Suter started game two and tossed three scoreless innings. Freddy Peralta earned the victory, pitching the fourth and fifth before Devin Williams and Eric Yardley closed out the shutout.

The Brewers jumped out early in the 4-2 opening game loss when Keston Hiura clubbed a 2-run homer off of Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. But that would be all that Wainwright would allow the Brewers the rest of the way.

Brandon Woodruff pitched all seven innings and took the loss. He became the first Brewers starter since Jimmy Nelson (2017) to go the distance.

The Brewers are off on Thursday and play their final three home games of the regular season against the Kansas City Royals starting Friday night. Adrian Houser (1-5, 5.40) will get the nod for the Brewers. Kris Bubic (1-5, 4.50) pitches for Kansas City.