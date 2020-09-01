Butler leads Miami past Bucks in series opener

It took the Milwaukee Bucks five games to win their first NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic and it will take at least that many to win a second round series against the Miami Heat.

Former Marquette standout Jimmy Butler poured in a playoff-career high 40 points to lead the Heat to a 114-105 win over the Bucks in their second round series opener in Orlando on Monday night.

While Butler was going off on the Bucks, the Heat were busy making life difficult for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished with 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting but made just 4 of 12 free throw attempts.

Khris Middleton had 28 points and Brook Lopez added 24 on 8 of 10 shooting to lead the Bucks, who played without Eric Bledsoe (right hamstring strain).

The Bucks led by 11 points after the first quarter and shot 60.5% from the field in the first half but led by just three at halftime. Poor free throw shooting (14 of 26) and 19 turnovers allowed the Heat to stay close until Butler took over in the second half.

Milwaukee has made a living packing the paint defensively, protecting the rim. Early second half foul trouble by Brook Lopez took away their top rim protector and the Bucks ended up giving up 42 points in the paint.

Miami also got 27 points from Goran Dragic in winning game one.

Today is a practice day for the Bucks. The two teams are back at it for game two on Wednesday night (5:30 p.m. CT).

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer on Jimmy Butler :13

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer on allowing 42 paint points :23

AUDIO: Jimmy Butler says this is not an upset :17