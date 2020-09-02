Central Wisconsin Airport gets 16 million dollars to upgrade runways

Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee is getting 16 million dollars to repair and replace one of its runways.

Airport Director Brian Grefe says there’s no question the runway has reached the end of its life span, as some of the pavement dates back to when the airport opened in 1969.

“Maintenance expenses on this runway have been increasing year-over-year just with that pavement deteriorating and in still needing to meet FAA safety standards.”

Grefe says those improvements will mean long-term stability for the facility.

“Ensure that we maintain a facility that operates 24/7. And that type of reliability of something that airlines really value and look towards.”

CWA services wide sections of central and northern Wisconsin, and is on a priority list of airports that are getting FAA funding.

