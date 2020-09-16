Civil engineers give Wisconsin infrastructure a ‘C’ grade

Wisconsin’s infrastructure has received a mediocre grade. The Wisconsin Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers 2020 Report Card gives the state an overall grade of ‘C’ – or mediocre – in 13 categories of infrastructure.

Water and energy infrastructure systems have received significant investments but roads and transit received the lowest grades in the report, each earning a ‘D+.’

Those roads cost drivers 6 billion dollars annually from vehicle wear and tear, wasted fuel due to congestion and costs of crashes.

The full report can be found at infrastructurereportcard.org/state-item/wisconsin/

Seehafer News/WOMT