Clark returns to practice with Packers

The Green Bay Packers defense got some good news when nose tackle Kenny Clark returned to the practice field on Thursday, paving the way for him to potentially play on Sunday night in New Orleans against the Saints.

It’s possible the Packers could wait a week to bring Clark back, but it’s still an encouraging sign after Clark suffered a groin injury in the Vikings game and missed last Sunday’s contest against the Lions.

Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice for a second straight day on Thursday, but coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Adams could not practice all week and play on Sunday if he is ready to go.

Rookie tight end Josiah Deguara was held out of practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. He took part on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Saints fans are limited Sunday

The New Orleans Saints has planned to have fans for Sunday night’s game at the Superdome, but concerns over the spread of COVID-19, those plans have changed.

The plan now is to allow up to 750 family members of players and staff to see the game in person, which means the Packers catch another scheduling break. It’ll be the second time in the first three games that the Packers will have faced an opponent in a domed stadium and won’t have to feel the affects of loud crowd noise.