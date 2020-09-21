Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / COVID-19 positive test rate remains above 18% Monday

COVID-19 positive test rate remains above 18% Monday

By

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to be a concern. The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported 1,271– or 18.7 percent — of 6,796 new test results were returned as positive.

The rate of positive results has been above 10 percent for the past week, driven largely by infections on UW System campuses.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,792, up from 1,171 a week ago. DHS reported two new deaths, raising the total to 1,244 people.

 