COVID-19 positive test rate remains above 18% Monday

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to be a concern. The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported 1,271– or 18.7 percent — of 6,796 new test results were returned as positive.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, with Florence County reporting its first life lost to this virus. Get the latest on #COVID19, from symptoms to testing to making safe choices to how #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu pic.twitter.com/vxftSNvOhy — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 21, 2020

The rate of positive results has been above 10 percent for the past week, driven largely by infections on UW System campuses.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,792, up from 1,171 a week ago. DHS reported two new deaths, raising the total to 1,244 people.