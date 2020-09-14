COVID-19 vaccine trial still on hold in Wisconsin following review in UK

A planned trial of a COVID-19 vaccine is restarting in the UK.

That drug trial, run by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was halted last week after a participant in the United Kingdom had an adverse reaction to treatment. Independent agencies and UK health officials signed off on restarting the trial after an investigation.

The trial is being rolled out in regions of the world where COVID-19 has hit the hardest. UW-Health will be testing the new vaccine on around 1600 people here in Wisconsin.

UW-Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien says that they aren’t restarting their portion of the trial until after the FDA clears the drug for use again.