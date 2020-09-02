Evers announces interest-free loans for Kenosha businesses

Kenosha business owners trying to recover from damage that occurred during riots last week will get help from the state.

Interest-free loans will help businesses to make repairs and replace inventory. Governor Tony Evers said the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is making one million dollars available for loans of up to $20,000 dollars to business owners who suffered damage to buildings.

The program will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Evers said he believed the money would be available within days and could act as a bridge while business owners are working with their insurers.

The micro-loan program is designed to help with cleanup costs, repairs, temporary operating space, restoration services or other costs.