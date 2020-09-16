‘Forbes’ 400 – Menard is wealthiest in Wisconsin, Faulkner the biggest gainer

While many working families and small businesses in Wisconsin continue to struggle, others in the state are doing quite well.

Forbes annual survey of America’s 400 wealthiest includes eight from Wisconsin. Home improvement magnate John Menard Junior leads the list here, with a fortune of $14.2 billion. Kohler Company chairman and CEO Herbert Kohler Junior and his family have a net worth of $8.3 billion.

ABC Supply Company founder and chair Diane Hendricks has a net worth of $7 billion. Rounding out Wisconsin’s wealthiest, Epic Systems medical software founder Judy Faulkner, three heirs of the S.C. Johnson fortune, and Cargill heir James Cargill II.

According to the Forbes ranking, Faulkner is among the 15 biggest gainers. Her wealth grew by 1.7 billion, increasing her fortune to 5.5 billion.

Faulkner founded Epic in her basement in 1979, first joining the Forbes 400 in 2012 at number 285 and now ranking 115th on the list topped by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos with a net with of 179 billion.

