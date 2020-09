Four elderly people were wounded in a mass shooting in Mayville, in Dodge County.

Two of the four were airlifted from the Spring Glen Elderly Housing facility to trauma centers and they are in critical condition. One of the critical patients is said to be the shooter. No names have been released.

The shooting was reported by a 911 caller shortly before 7:30 PM. The Dodge County Sheriff’s office, Mayville Police, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating.